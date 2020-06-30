Vote for your favorite pet in the Ellsworth Public Library virtual pet show!

The Ellsworth public library is holding a virtual pet show.

You can vote on your favorite pet by liking their photo or submit your own on their Facebook page.

Submissions are due by tomorrow, July 1st.

Prizes will be awarded at the end of the voting period

The library has been holding pet shows for twenty years.

"I had to find a way to have a safe pet show for everybody to still get involved this summer so I decided since everybody's on their computers all the time anyway that a virtual pet show would be the best thing to do."

The library will reopen to the public tomorrow, too, with some limitations.

Patrons must wear a mask and are limited to 30 minutes inside.

For more information on the reopening of the library follow the link below to access an FAQ.

http://www.ellsworth.lib.me.us/faqs-about-re-opening/