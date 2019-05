A lot of people will be cleaning up a long stretch of Route 1 in Knox County later this week.

More than 150 people will take part in the clean up of the 23.4 mile long scenic stretch.

Teams of volunteers adopted half mile sections of Route 1 to clean.

If you'll be traveling on Rote 1 in that area Friday and Saturday please use extra caution, looking out for the clean up crews.

For more information visit Keep Knox County Beautiful on Facebook.