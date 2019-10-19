Volunteers offer free services and necessities for homeless vets

Approximately 200 volunteers showed up to the VA hospital in Augusta Saturday morning for the 22nd Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down.

Helping homeless veterans in Maine with clothing and food, as well as helping them find jobs and affordable places to live.

"What's touched me today was meeting veterans. I met a guy a while ago who's down and out and having a really tough time. Now he's on his feet, he has a job, looks good, and his life has started over. If you save one life that's pretty important," said Senator Angus King.

"I get a lot of rewards and satisfaction by knowing that I've helped somebody make their day a little bit better. And if I can make their day one second better then it would have been, it makes my day," said Butch Randall, a volunteer.

If you'd like to make a donation or get help for a veteran who is struggling in your life, you can visit maine.va.gov.

