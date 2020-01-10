Volunteers needed for Habitat for Humanity project in Old Town

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity have been hard at work on a project in Old Town that will eventually house three families.

"There's enough people like myself that have got construction experience. We can help them get going and be safe. That's our real objective, and get the job done,” said Lin Lufkin, Construction Manager for Habitat for Humanity.

Work is underway for a three-unit condominium on Perkins Avenue in Old Town.

"This is a real nice neighborhood,” said Lufkin.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity began construction last September.

Teams from the University of Maine and Eastern Maine Community College have been helping out, too.

Together, they're working to give families in need of housing a place to call their own without the financial burden that comes with buying a home.

"It takes work to build a house like this. Construction companies will spend probably four months building a house like this at their cost, so this is quite a step up,” explained Lufkin.

Volunteers hope to be done with this project within the coming months. When it's all said and done, this condo will be able to house three different families.

"We've seen something really excellent, people coming in to the Habitat Housing, and of course, in the process they basically are buying a house at a little less rate than they would at the bank,” explained Lufkin. "We're soliciting families now, and as you can see, the building is about a third done."

There's a handful of folks who have been donating their time every Friday and Saturday.

However, Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers and help with financing.

Patrick Cough is one of the volunteers. He travels from Bucksport to lend a hand.

This is his third project he's worked on with Habitat for Humanity.

As someone who has roots in Old Town, Cough says this is just a small way for him to give back to the community.

"I was just looking for something to do in my spare time, and I have skills in carpentry and painting, and I just wanted to make sure I could put them to good use,” said Cough. “It feels good to volunteer at the end of the day and know you're doing something good for somebody."

To learn how to lend a hand visit: https://www.habitatbangor.org/what-we-build.

