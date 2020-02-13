Literacy Volunteers: Volunteers needed

The #1 volunteer need is for volunteer tutors as well as other volunteer opportunities.

Reasons to volunteer: help others locally, make as lasting difference, find purpose, enjoy meaningful conversation, connect with your community, meet new people, and use your skills in a productive way.

A new Tutor Training course starts Tuesday, March 10th, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Volunteers who are curious are encouraged to sign up for the first session: Introduction to Literacy.

The training that follows includes four weekly morning sessions in either Basic Literacy or English Language Literacy, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All sessions take place at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

A contribution of $35 helps defray the costs of the textbook and materials.

Scholarships are also available.