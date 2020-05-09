Volunteers deliver care packages to impacted employees of the Tyson meat plant

Volunteers with the Cambodian Community Association of Maine delivered dozens of care packages to some of the employees who work at the Tyson meat plant in Portland, the site of a recent coronavirus outbreak.

Members said that many Cambodian immigrants work at Tyson and the pandemic and subsequent shutdown has created hardships for many in the local Cambodian community.

"Our community came together so much stronger than before," said Chanbopha Himm, the co-president of the Cambodian Community Association of Maine. "I've never seen as much community service."

The group distributed items like food, protective gear and cleaning supplies.