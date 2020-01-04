Volunteers bringing steam locomotive back to life in Maine

A group of volunteers is slowly but surely restoring life to the last steam-powered locomotive operated by Maine Central Railroad.

The locomotive is known as No. 470.

It hasn’t run in 65 years and sat on display outside in Waterville until 2016.

Richard Glueck is president of New England Steam Corp.

He says the plan is for Down East Scenic Railroad to lease the locomotive after it's overhauled.

But that isn't going to happen overnight. He says that at the current rate of fundraising, the project could take another 10 to 15 years to complete.