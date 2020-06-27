Volunteers add a new camp site to the Penobscot River Paddling Trail

The Penobscot River Paddling Trail got a new camp site Saturday.

It was due to the work of a group named after the trail, who assembled the site with helpful markers and included materials about the group's mission.

The site is one of eight along the river and is designed to give people paddling down it, a chance to take a break.

The group began building sites as a way of giving people the chance to travel the river without fear of tiring themselves out.

"We did it ourselves in 2013 after the second dam, Veazie, was breached. And there weren't very many camp sites we could use, and we felt like, "Well, this is what this river needs. It needs more camp sites," said Cloe Chunn, Secretary of the Penobscot Paddling Trail.

The group hopes to add more sites in the future.

If you're interested in helping, you can give them a call at 338-1147.