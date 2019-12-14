Volunteer lay wreaths on veterans' graves in Howland Saturday

December 14th is National Wreaths Across America Day.

It's a day dedicated to remembering the sacrifices veterans have made in wars since the American Revolution.

Wreath laying ceremonies took place all across the country Saturday.

Including one in Howland put on by a group called Wreaths for Veterans.

More than 300 veterans’ graves were covered.

The day started with a short service recognizing the veterans in attendance and accepting the Service Wreaths provided by Morrill and Karen Worster of Wreaths Across America.

In 2017, the organizers of the event, Dean Loupin and Tami Colbath, were chosen to drive an Honor Truck to Arlington National Cemetery to be a part of Wreath's Across America.

Tami says words cannot express the feeling of laying a wreath on a soldier's grave, and she's grateful for those who braved the rain Saturday to do the same.

“We don't forget. We're not forgetting anybody,” said Colbath. “Not in this little tiny town. We won't forget. We say their names. They don't die. We keep them alive by saying their names and I've had a lot of people tell me how wonderful it is for us to this for them."

This is the first year the group has held a ceremony in Howland.

Their hope is that more communities will get involved next year.

