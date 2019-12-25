Volunteer helps at first Homeless Shelter Christmas meal

The Bangor Homeless Shelter hosted a Christmas dinner for their guests.

There was plenty of ham and potatoes to go around.

Shirley Lavoie is a first time volunteer there.

She helped cook and serve food to folks.

She says she doesn't have any family nearby so it was nice to spend her Christmas helping others.

She says, "I was looking for something to do and I volunteered on Thanksgiving, not here. It's just something I really liked to do. Everybody is just so appreciative and saying 'Merry Christmas.' Given that they're not coming from a lot it says a lot. It means something to them for us to do this. This is a great place to be at Christmas because you're giving a gift at Christmas."

The shelter is always looking for volunteers and donations.

To learn more visit bangorareashelter.org.