Volume and Value of homes in Maine rose in February

The volume and value of home sales in Maine rose in February, the last month before the impact of the coronavirus outbreak could impact sales.

The Maine Association of Realtors said sales of single-family homes rose 6 percent from February 2019, and the median sales price rose to $216,900.

That was an increase of nearly 8.5% from a year earlier.

The sales were in line with national and regional trends. But March could be a very different month due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

