Vivimed Life Sciences recalls losartan potassium tablets after detecting impurity

Vivimed Life Sciences has issued a voluntary recall of its losartan potassium tablets after the impurity N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA) was detected.

It’s used to treat high blood pressure. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the contaminated product cannot be ruled out.

Vivimed is recalling 19 lots of its product, which is produced by Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc in East Brunswick, NJ. However, the lots were manufactured by Vivimed at its Plant in Alathur, Chennai, India

For a full list of the products affected, visit the FDA website.

Regular users of this product should contact a doctor for guidance before they stop taking it.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact Vivimed at 1-877-861-3811 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

