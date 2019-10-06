Visitors stepped back in time at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum

Visitors were able to step back in time at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum this weekend.

The museum is a creation of a colonial village, complete with working sawmills and machinery for kids to see in action or use.

Visitors had the chance to press their own apple cider, dip candles, and enjoy a wagon ride.

It was a taste of history that was fun and engaging for people of all ages.

"These are things that are, to some extent, maybe lost skills, but there's still a lot of people that have those skills and want to share them and get other kids interested in them,” says Sherry Davis, the Exc. Director. “So, it's just a good family event to talk to knowledgable people but also crank a cider press or something."

The museum with the help of volunteers and re-enactors has been able to offer this unique experience for over 35 years.

