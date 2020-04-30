Virtual prom being held for all Maine seniors

A Maine DJ service wants to help high school seniors preserve one of the memorable times of their final year - even though they're not in school anymore.

MGN

The folks with Northeast Event Design are holding a virtual prom for all Maine seniors in the class 2020.

It's on May 16th at 8 p.m.

They are asking that seniors email them a photo and the school they attend to be recognized.

All of the photos will be compiled and live-streamed along with a live-chat, music and other live requests with a DJ.

Greg Young says, “Any student class of 2020 if you are missing out on your prom which is very likely we want to recognize you and and we want to give you a virtual prom that you can still make the best out of. I think that is what we are all trying to do with events that were supposed to take place.”

To find out how to submit your picture and find out more information visit northeasteventdesign.com.