Virtual event will be held to recognize and honor "Corporal Eugene Cole Day"

Honoring and remembering a fallen hero.

It'll be two years Saturday since Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty.

In Norridgewock, April 25th is forever known as "Corporal Eugene Cole Day."

Things will be a little different this year due to coronavirus concerns.

An online celebration will start at 11:15 Saturday morning.

Cole's wife, Sheryl, will open up her Facebook page for a special live event.

Family members will share memories and thank the community for their continued support.

A special announcement will also be made during the event.

From the press release:

"Corporal Cole was a beloved member of the community, a community where he and his wife Sheryl raised their four children. Gene was born and raised in the area and was a graduate of Madison Area High School's Class of 1974. After high school, he served his country as a member of the United States Army, and after returning home operated a television repair shop for decades. In 2006, beside his son David, Gene graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Five years after becoming a deputy, Gene was promoted to the rank of Corporal. As both a law enforcement officer and as a man, Gene was well-loved and respected by all who knew him."