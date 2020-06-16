Virtual concert planned to help hungry Mainers

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the need for food banks in the state. A 24-hour virtual concert is being planned to help fight food insecurity in Maine.

"Summerfest ME" runs July 3rd and 4th and features artists with ties to the state.

All proceeds go to Full Plates Full Potential and Good Shepherd Food Bank. Organized by Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the hope is can spread some joy through music while raising money to help end food insecurity.

"In this instance, we're making the absolute most. What's that expression, when life throws you lemons, make some lemonade. These guys are ready to throw one hell of a party for two great causes July third and fourth." said Brian Corcoran, the CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment.

Bluegrass band Ghost of Paul Revere, rock act Bell Systems and the Portland Symphony Orchestra has signed on to perform so far.

More information on the cause, how to donate, and who will be performing can be found on the event's website.