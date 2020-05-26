Virtual Hope Day to be held Friday to celebrate Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Month, and to help raise awareness, Northern Light Health is teaming up with the Yellow Tulip Project to host Virtual Hope Day.

The day will include musicians, poets, and speakers bringing a message of hope to the Bangor community across a variety of social media platforms.

Coloring sheets can be found on the Northern Light Health website and displayed in the windows of homes and businesses, and photos of the colored-in pages can be shared on the Northern Light Acadia Hospital Facebook page.

Yellow Tulip Project’s social media pages will have photos of the fully bloomed tulip gardens they planted all around the region last fall.

“It’s to symbolize hope and happiness," said Sam Sladin, of the Yellow Tulip Project. "And I think just seeing the bright yellow everywhere in Bangor is a nice reminder that even though this COVID-19 pandemic is happening that there is still this hope, and that there is still a future and that we’re going to get through this.“

For more information on Virtual Hope Day or to download coloring sheets, go to northernlighthealth.org/acadiahospital