Virtual workshop on Election Cybersecurity Initiative held Thursday

The USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative presented a Maine online workshop Thursday.

The initiative is an independent, bipartisan effort to strengthen election cybersecurity through workshops held for each of the 50 states.

The workshop provides resources for campaigns, election workers, and elected and appointed officials to reinforce election cybersecurity measures.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said while it’s important to evaluate, he’s confident in security measures for the upcoming elections.

“We’re not really sure whether turnout’s going to be much, much bigger, or it's simply going to be replaced by absentee ballots," Dunlap said. "But we have a very high level of confidence that the tools that we have in our toolbox provide a high level of integrity to the process, and very, very low thresholds of barrier for the voter to access.”

Governor Mills said she takes seriously the government's responsibility to make sure every Maine citizen can exercise their right to vote.

“It’s crucial that we have a national conversation about how every state can maintain safe and fair elections," Mills said. " From combating misinformation, to advancing new cybersecurity protocols, voters must be able to make informed decisions, and have faith in the integrity of the voting process.”

To learn more on the USC Election Cybersecurity Initiative, visit communicationleadership.usc.edu