Virginia woman with terminal cancer wants Christmas cards: ‘It helps with the depression.’

A Virginia woman battling terminal cancer is asking for help completing her bucket list vicariously through others through Christmas cards from around the world. (Source: WJLA, CNN)

Jean Lee has battled cancer six times since 2013, but two years ago, the diagnosis became terminal.

“Pleomorphic sarcoma, which translates into they can’t identify which one it is,” Lee said.

It is so rare that doctors said she would not live longer than 18 months, but one year later, she is still fighting.

“This is technically my first Christmas since my expiration date," she said.

Lee put out her request for cards around the world on Facebook.

“It helps with the depression. Sometimes, it’s a bright spot on a really gloomy day,” she said.

She asks that with each card, people write something unique about their special place.

“I can’t do everything on my bucket list. Financially, that’s impossible for anybody to do, so I would live through them. I would get the experience through somebody else,” she said.

She has only received a few cards, but wants to fill her space with so many cards, that she has to find places to put them all.

To send Lee a card, mail it to 431 Oakridge Dr., Stafford, VA, 22556.

