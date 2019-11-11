Violent night in Memphis leaves 19-year-old mother dead, nine others injured

Memphis Police are investigating four separate shootings across the city of Memphis and so far, no arrests have been made.

Jermeisha Nance, 19, shown with her daughter, was shot and killed in Memphis Saturday night. (Source: Nance family photo/WMC/Gray News)

The father of the young woman who died says enough is enough with violence in the city.

“I want people to remember the goodness in her,” said Keland Nance, father of shooting victim.

Keland Nance is leaning on his family and his community who came out to support him after he lost his 19-year-old daughter Jermeisha Nance.

“I don't think I'd be here standing if I didn't have the support of them because it's been hard all day,” said Nance.

Nance was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside the Diamonds of Memphis strip club. Four others were hurt in the shooting.

Keland says the hardest part about losing Jermeisha, is her 3-year-old daughter will grow up without her mother.

“It's hard to process. How do you tell a 3-year-old that I can't bring your mom back? I have to tell her that mom is living through us,” said Nance.

In total, 10 people were shot overnight according to Memphis Police.

Officers say one person was shot at Fourth and Beale Street after an argument. Investigators say two other people were shot in the parking lot of the Status Club on American Way after another argument and two more were injured in a shooting down the street at the Z Market on Perkins.

“Enough is enough. It's sickening and it's time to stop. It's time to remedy this problem because it's gotten way out of hand,” said Nance.

For Nance, he's trying to focus on the positive support he's gotten as dozens came to the lot he has used to wash cars with his daughter over the year to earn extra money. He promises to tell others about his daughter and hopefully prevent shootings in the future.

“She would want you to smile. She would want you to carry out life and just live life to the fullest,” said Nance.

Memphis police say all these shootings are actively being investigated with interviews still being conducted to determine what happened.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

