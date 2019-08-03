Vintage cars and airplanes return for a two-day festival

For the 44th time -- thousands attended the wings and wheels spectacular -- a two day festival that highlights vintage cars and airplanes.

The event brings generations together -- showcasing warbirds -- and other aircraft.

"You find sadly enough they're often on an iPad or a cell phone or something like that. so the difference is when you're in one of our buy planes or you're in one of these cars you're really experiencing transportation, there is no distraction. And also all of a sudden you realize why it was so exciting a hundred years ago… and it's really great to see that on kids faces today."

It continues on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

