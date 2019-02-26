Vinalhaven man sentenced for threatening calls to Swedish embassy in D.C.

A man from Vinalhaven who made hundreds of vulgar and threatening phone calls to the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C is going to prison for more than two years.

40-year-old Eric Malmstrom was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Portland. He was convicted last August.

Starting in the fall of 2017, Malmstrom threatened Swedish Embassy officials, their families and the Swedish monarch.

He also targeted a specific embassy employee, threatening to slit the person's throat.

Court documents say Malstrom continued the behavior even after deputies checked on him.

His phone calls eventually reached 10 a day.

