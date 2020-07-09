Vinalhaven couple won't be indicted following man's death in June

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - A Knox County Grand Jury has declined to indict a Vinalhaven couple in connection with a man's death last month.
That confirmation from the Attorney General's Office.
The Grand Jury was presented the case this week.
According to authorities, Roger Feltis was stabbed to death during a confrontation with Dorian and Briannah Ames in front of their Roberts Cemetery Road home.
Briannah Ames was also injured during the confrontation.
The death had been ruled a homicide by State Police.