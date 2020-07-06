Vigil to honor memory of Charlie Howard on anniversary of his death

In 1984, a Bangor man was killed because he was gay.

Tomorrow evening, on the anniversary of his death, a vigil will be held to honor the memory of Charlie Howard.

It will take place outside the Brick Church on Union Street in Bangor at 7 o'clock.

Those taking part will then walk in silence to the State Street bridge where the 23-year-old Howard was attacked.

Howard drowned after a group of teens threw him into the Kenduskeag Stream.

Those who can't attend tomorrow's event can view it on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/403271140590422/