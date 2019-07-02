Vigil to be held in Brewer Wednesday to honor those who died in NH motorcycle crash

The seven bikers who died in New Hampshire will be remembered at a ceremony Wednesday night in Brewer.

The Napalm Crew of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club is hosting a candlelight vigil to raise money for the families of those who died.

They ask bikers, veterans, and all other supporters to join them at Jeff's Catering from 4-9.

There will be food, drinks, and fellowship.

If you can't attend, TV-5 plans to livestream the event online.

For more information or to help out with a donations, reach out through the facebook page, Napalm Crew, Jarheads MC.