Vigil to be held in Bangor Friday to honor baby who died from drug overdose

A vigil is planned for Friday night in Bangor to remember a baby who died from exposure to illegal drugs.

The event is being held at Cascade Park on what would have been Jordynn Smith-Nelligan's second birthday.

She died a year ago.

Organizers of the vigil say they need donations of candles.

For those who would like to donate candles for this vigil, you're asked to contact Brandi at 370-7427 or send an email to vigil4jordy@gmail.com.

Court documents say the baby's mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, rubbed drug residue on the inside of the baby's gums.

Nelligan and the child's father, 31-year-old Shane Smith, are both charged with child endangerment.