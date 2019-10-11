Vigil held in honor of Bangor baby who police say died from drug exposure

A vigil was held to honor and remember a Bangor baby who police say died from illegal drug exposure.

Friday's ceremony was held on what would have been Jordynn Smith-Nelligan's second birthday.

We spoke with Jordynn’s aunt off-camera Friday at Cascade Park in Bangor.

She said Jordynn was an amazing, beautiful little girl and there was no better way to honor Jordynn than to celebrate her birthday for her.

Organizer Brandi Harriman said she’s acquaintances with the baby's mom. She said there are many reasons why she helped to organize this vigil including allowing the community to get closure and to grieve.

Harriman says the message overall is simple "remembering Jordynn for the life she lived, not how she died."

Brandi Harriman, an organizer, said, "One thing everyone can agree on is that she was a sweet baby and they might take away from this a memory that they didn't know about her before and they'll probably never forget her smiling face."

Both of the baby's parents are charged with child endangerment.