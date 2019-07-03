Vigil held in Brewer honors fallen seven who died in motorcycle crash

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the fallen motorcyclists killed in a New Hampshire crash a little over a week ago.

Members of the Napalm Crew of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club put it on.

Bikers, veterans, and motorcycle groups from across the country were in attendance.

The goal of the vigil was to remember the fallen seven, but also to raise money and support for their families.

We spoke with one member of before the vigil who said the community support has been overwhelming this past week, and the showing there was no different.

"Sometimes you wonder, you know, all of us as Marines and Corpsmen, We put our butts on the line in the defense of this country and nowadays with all the political strife going on and you wonder if people actually care about what you've done or what you continue to do. This here has pretty much with the slate clean," said Keith Trundy of the Napalm Crew, Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

There are t-shirts and other items up for sale to support Jarheads Motorcycle Club and the families.

You find those items here: https://www.corpsmanup.com/collections/nh7?fbclid=IwAR1SwQfE6wYJFSNsnJx-t_2fQnqnbMez4usrzqwSCnr9SI2eOE1O0rQDa1c.

