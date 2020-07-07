Vigil held in Bangor to honor memory of Charlie Howard on anniversary of his death

Honoring the life of a Bangor man killed on June 7th,1984.

Charlie Howard was just 23 years old when he was killed by a group of teens for being gay.

He was thrown in the Kenduskeag Stream and drowned.

Community members paid tribute to Howard's life and legacy on Tuesday night.

First, they gathered at the Brick Church and then walked downtown city streets in silence.

"This is likely where he went to church. He had an apartment on First Street. He probably made this walk dozens of times before. We have to give that tribute to where he actually was so we remember that this happened to us and Bangor.," Sarah Haas, Bangor Pride, Health Equity Alliance, said.

They then ended up at Charlie's memorial right by the Kenduskeag Stream.

Words were spoken in his memory.

Each person then picked up a flower and tossed it in the water to honor Howard.