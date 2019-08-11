Vigil for shooting victims, gun reform in Augusta

Following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Moms Demand Action Maine held a vigil Saturday night outside Gov. Janet Mills' home, the Blaine House.

Organizers welcomed victims of gun violence and called for gun reform from political leaders.

Those there wanted to respect the victims.

“Come out. Make your voice heard. Make sure your elected officials hear you, and say there are things we can do to prevent the next mass shooting -- let's get them done,” said Geoff Bickford of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

"We are honoring the victims of the latest shootings, but also want to talk about the shootings that happen in Maine -- and we need to do more,” said Judi Richardson of Moms Demand Action.

Moms Demand Action is a nationwide organization to pressure lawmakers and educate the public on its gun laws.