Vigil for homeless deaths to be held in Bangor

A homeless vigil to remember people who have died over the last year will be held tomorrow in Bangor.

It will be held at the Hammond Street Congregational Church.

You're asked to wear purple to help raise awareness about homelessness.

"It just shows, how much the community cares right? It shows that people from all walks of life can come together and show support and kindness and compassion to another human being," said Hope House Manager of Operations, Bruce Hews.

The vigil begins at 3 p.m., and desserts will be provided to all who attend.