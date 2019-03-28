Vietnam War veterans honored at 50th anniversary commemoration

A ceremony was held today at Togus to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

"There were many lessons learned from Vietnam, some learned better than others," said Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham of the Maine National Guard. "A lesson we did learn is the fact that we must support our soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen whether we support the war or not. We learned that lesson at your expense. My generation and those that are following cannot thank you enough for the sacrifice you made for the nation to learn that lesson."

9 million Americans served during the Vietnam era, including 48,000 Mainers.

343 Mainers lost their lives in the war and 11 Mainers are missing in action.

"When I took my oath when I got drafted, we were to love our flag, we were to fly our flag, and we were to love our Constitution," said Vietnam veteran Stephen L. Jipson.

Vietnam veterans faced a much different homecoming than other veterans.

"It's nice to get some recognition," said Vietnam veteran John Dennett. "Obviously we didn't get it 50 years ago when we came home, you know."

"I'll go into a convenience store and even for that matter on occasion they'll buy me a coffee," said Vietnam veteran Fred Biermann.

Friday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, so make sure to thank a veteran for their service when you see them.