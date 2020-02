An Augusta veteran is sharing video of a delivery driver fixing a fallen American flag at his home.

David L. Price shared video from his surveillance cameras on Facebook as a thank you to the man.

In the surveillance video, the driver from Dead River Company sees the flag on the ground and doesn't hesitate to put it back up.

Price was a Marine and served in the Gulf War. He says he shared the video with Dead River Company, too, and the president called to thank him.