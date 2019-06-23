Victims of motorcycle accident in New Hampshire identified

Just one day after officials identified the truck driver that drove into ten motorcycles on route two, we now know the names of those killed.

Officials said all seven victims died from blunt trauma.

The victims were identified as Michael Ferazzi -- Albert Mazza - Desma Oakes -- Aaron Perry -- Daniel Pereira -- and Joanne and Edward Corr.

Four victims are from New Hampshire -- one from Rhode Island -- and one from Massachusetts.

Officials said one man remains in stable condition at Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the pick-up truck is currently not facing charges -- but the crash remains under investigation.

