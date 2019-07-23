Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified as man from Brewer

Crews responded to Route 11 outside of Millinocket for a deadly motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 32 year old Roshain Ferguson of Brewer was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told no other vehicles were involved.

Investigators were working with witnesses at the scene.

"Route 11 is kind of a secondary highway road that's windy and rough. I'm not sure if that had anything to do with the crash. Its too early to tell," said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

Route 11 did stay partially open while the cause of the crash was being investigated.