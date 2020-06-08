Victim of Waterville shooting dies

Police say a man who was shot in Waterville over the weekend has died.

Authorities are still withholding the victim's name, pending further investigation. State police say an autopsy is scheduled for later today.

The shooting took place Saturday morning. According to the Morning Sentinel, it happened at the Home Place Inn on College Ave. Police responded shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Police initially told TV5 the man who was shot was expected to survive.

There's still no word on any suspects.