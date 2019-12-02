Victim identified in fatal Monday morning fire in Rockport

A fire broke out early Monday morning at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn in Rockport claiming the life of 53-year-old Kevin Stanley.

Fire officials say no one else was injured.

One of the first responders at the scene before fire crews attempted to save the victim.

"Before they arrived, a local police officer had actually gone in and dragged the victim out of the fire and tried to revive him at the scene. But he perished here at the scene," said Sergeant Joel Davis of the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to that hallway of the second floor.

The building now needs to be cleaned up and is in need of electrical repairs.

Nearly a dozen other people were staying at the hotel long term and are now being helped by the Red Cross.

"We are coming down to provide assistance to the families who have been victim of this fire. We will be giving them lodging assistance. Emotionally, it's really challenging, I mean, because in some cases, you've lost absolutely everything. You don't know, it's not something you prepare for, to figure out how do I start? Or where do I start? So it's basically looking at what did you lose, what do you need to move forward," said Kristen Simas of the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal's office says smoking is likely the cause.