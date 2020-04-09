Advocates, police worry about potential rise in domestic violence situations during pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are spending more time at home with family. For most, that can be a good thing.

But, it's increasing tension in some households - causing a rise in domestic abuse.

"People who are abusive to their partners and to their children use all the tools available to them, and so this is a circumstance in which unfortunately it just creates more opportunities for them to terrorize their family," explained Francine Garland Stark with The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

As the coronavirus spreads across the world, there are growing concerns about families' safety as they isolate at home.

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence works closely with their advocates across the state to provide services for people impacted by abuse and pursue prevention.

We're told their call volume is down. However, advocates worry it could be a circumstance where victims may not be able to safely reach out for help.

"Those calls that are getting through to us have a very heightened sense of urgency about them. People are very scared and they need to know that the community is still concerned about them," said Stark.

Law enforcement officials are taking more calls for domestic situations.

Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster says his department has seen least a 25 percent increase in family fights in the last few weeks.

Both victim rights advocates and police agree there is added stresses in homes with schools closed and many facing unemployment.

And compared to other situations, it's on going.

"Christmas it lasts possibly a week with people being home on vacation or people being home from college," said Worster. "With a pandemic where there is no end in sight , because we don't have an end date yet, that's causing a lot of anxiety, and I think that's leading to a lot of the disputes."

Advocates stress there is help available, even with the stay-at-home order in effect.

"For you to leave home and go someplace where you can make the call to us is absolutely allowed within the context of that order," said Stark.

Worster worries all of this will get worse before it gets better. But, there are still options if you need to get out of a dangerous situation.

"We know that the hotels and motels are shut down. However, for a victim of domestic violence they have rooms available for them. Those are the types of things that I think needs to get out there, that there is a place for someone to go to get help," said Worster.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Statewide Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-866-834-4357.

Advocates are available 24-hours a day.

If calling is not safe, you can chat with an advocate at this website: thehotline.org

You can also visit: https://www.mcedv.org/.