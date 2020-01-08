Veterans organization and R.H. Foster taking the plunge to keep Mainers warm

A local organization is hoping to help keep veteran's warm over these winter months.

And their founder is really taking the plunge.

The Maine Veterans Project is teaming up with R.H. Foster for the second year in a row to bring home heating fuel to vets in their coverage area.

Last year they helped more than a dozen veterans with three thousand gallons of fuel.

This year, their goal is to reach five thousand gallons and their hoping people will donate.

Every penny goes towards helping folks stay warm this winter.

To bring awareness to the cause, Founder Doc Goodwin jumped into the freezing cold Penobscot River.

He says, "At the end of the day, I think this is a very serious issue. I hate when Mainers, or people and veterans in general go without basic needs. So, I think this is a great and extreme way to get people to pay attention to what's going on. I kind of hope someone sitting home will say, 'Wow, that crazy guy can do that? I'll send in some money.'"

R.H. Foster is matching up to one thousand gallons of fuel.

Folks can donate by calling 947-3835.

Just let them know you want to donate to Maine Veterans Project.