Veterans honored at annual PCHS celebration

Every year students in Guilford take time out of their schedules to honor special guests before Veterans Day.

On Friday, students, staff, veterans, and others packed the Piscataquis Community Secondary School Gymnasium for their annual celebration.

"We like to recognize our local veterans who have served our country so well and for so long,” said National Honor Society Advisor, Sarah Brown.

It's become a tradition in Piscataquis County.

The annual Veterans Day celebration put on by students and staff of MSAD 4 in Guilford always brings out a crowd.

"It's something we do every year. It brings the community together so, it's a huge honor for me to be able to do this,” said PCHS Junior, Max Richards.

The celebration included traditional patriotic music.

Student presentations and selected readings that featured students from grades two through twelve.

One of the most popular parts of the tribute?

The Armed Forces Medley salute performed by the Piscataquis Community High School Band.

Each year they make sure to honor those who serve in each branch of the service.

As many veterans were there looking on, staff and students hope that the younger generations in attendance recognize the sacrifice they've made through the years.

"I really hope they see just how important everything like this really is and how much this really means to everybody, even if they don't quite grasp exactly what it is they did for us, they at least understand to thank a veteran,” said Richards.

"The veterans aren't a passé or going away. They are current. We need to appreciate them. It's also about celebrating our country's history,” said Brown.

