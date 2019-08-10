Veterans get the chance to skydive and help heal

It was a day full of thrill and dropping from great heights at Vacationland Skydiving.

With the help from The Windy Warriors Adrenaline Therapy Project, Veterans got the chance to skydive for free.

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association ended their big ride at the location where they enjoyed a pig roast and donated money to Windy Warriors to give more veterans the chance at the exhilarating experience.

One of the jumpers suggests every veteran should give skydiving a try to reboot their life and clear their heads.

“I needed to sort of reboot up a little bit, and what better way then to kick start your heart and coming out here to free fall at 10,000 feet. Let go of everything that’s bothering you,” says Charlie Taylor, a veteran jumper. “The one thing on your mind is the jump, and so it was terrific.”

For veterans interested in skydiving, fill out an application at the windywarrior.org.