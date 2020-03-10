Veterans asked to plan ahead when visiting Togus facility as enhanced screening is in place

The Veterans Health Administration has procedures in place to provide a safe environment for those who access services at its facilities, including the Togus Medical Center.

They say veterans and their families should be prepared for a preliminary health screening.

They have limited entry to one point using only the main entrance at Building 200.

Staff will use a different entrance during normal business hours.

Togus officials also ask veterans coming in for a health care visit to call first, even if they have an appointment.

There are times veterans will be provided care through the telehealth program without needing to travel to the facility.

Regular updates are being provided on their website, maine.va.gov.