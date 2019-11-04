Veteran-owned business recognized for years of success

Air Force veteran Will Wedge and his wife Melissa have run Will's Shop 'n Save since 2011.

"Some might call it a mid-life crisis. I was 50 years old. I had 32 years with Hannaford Brothers."

He says running the business in Dover-Foxcroft has been a welcome challenge.

"They have a lot of high expectations of us, and it's our job to live up to those high expectations."

Over the years, the business has won numerous awards. Most recently they received Grocer of the Year.

"The award itself was a big surprise to us. We're very honored."

Now the U.S. Small Business Administration is highlighting their success as part of National Veterans Small Business Week, but Will says it isn't something he does alone.

"There are 32 hardworking dedicated associates that make this store spectacular every day. I don't worry about the day to day operational items because they do a great job, and they're the ones that really win the awards."

The business is also community focused, something reflected in their Facebook page, run by Melissa Wedge.

"People really want to be a part of a community, and they look at our page and feel like they're a part of something else, something bigger, and they just appreciate that."

The SBA offers a variety of resources and support for small business owners, something Will says has been integral to his growing business.

For more information on the services they provide, visit SBA.gov