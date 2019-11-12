Verso sells Androscoggin mill as part of $400M deal

Verso Corporation announced Tuesday it is selling the Androscoggin mill in Jay.

The mill, along with a mill in Wisconsin, is being sold to Pennsylvania-based Pixelle Specialty Solutions for $400 million, a news release said.

Verso's board of directors has approved the sale, which is now waiting for stockholder approval. The deal is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2020.

"We have undergone a thorough and comprehensive strategic process and firmly believe that the sale of these two mills at the agreed-upon terms and conditions is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders," Gene Davis, co-chairman of the board, said in a news release.