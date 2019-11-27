Verona Island boy gets transplant, family gives back

Chrystal Bowden, Dustin's mom, "Saturday morning, at 8 o'clock, the phone rang and we had a kidney for him."

It was a whirlwind when Chrystal Bowden says they got the call that her 11-year-old son, Dustin, would be getting a kidney after three of waiting. A whirlwind she says she will forever be grateful for.

"We got our wish. We waited three years fighting for it but we definitely got our wish and are very, very blessed."

They still have to travel to portland multiple times a week but with no signs of rejection, life is getting back to normal for their family.

"We are very, very thankful for all the support from friends to people that I don't even know but you know it's just been a very eye-opening for us to realize how good people are. You hear about all the bad stuff all the time and the generosity of people to help my son and to help us has just been phenomenal and now it's time for us to give back."

"We got another donation when we were in the hospital so I figured we would take that money and have a big celebration for him and then take the proceeds and help someone else in need."

They want to say thank you to everyone who has supported them along the way at the party.

"All those little phone calls all those little messages and just cards. Dustin's been getting cards in the mail you know from people we don't even know."

And they want to give back. they'll be collecting toys for the kids at the Barabara Bush Children's hospital in Portland and raising money for Kim and Roger Mitchell of Etna who are battling cancer together.

"This kid is so loved. We've been so loved with this and I want to be able to give back and to be able a family that you know they need help too."