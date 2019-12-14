Vermont's Bennington Museum appoints new director

Vermont's Bennington Museum has a new executive director.

The museum announced Saturday that Joshua Campbell Torrance would assume his new job in Bennington on Jan. 20. The Bennington Museum describes itself as a museum of art, history, and innovation. Torrance is coming to Vermont from Ellsworth, Maine, where he led the Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park.

The Bennington Museum says Torrance transformed the all-volunteer historic house and 180-acre park in Ellsworth into a community-centered institution. Torrance says he is looking forward to delving into the Bennington Museum’s vast collections of over 40,000 objects.