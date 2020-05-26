Vendor at Bath Iron Works tests positive for coronavirus, company says

A vendor working at Bath Iron Works has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Tuesday.

BIW officials said the vendor was last at the shipyards on Friday.

This is the third person associated with the shipyard to test positive for the virus.

The first two cases involved employees who recovered and returned to work.

The company said the vendor who tested positive had been fully covered in personal protective equipment while working at the shipyard.

Two other vendor co-workers, who worked alongside the individual who tested positive, have been placed in quarantine. The company said those two workers have not shown any signs of the virus.