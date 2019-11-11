Vehicle stolen with children inside, woman arrested

LIVERMORE, Maine (WMTW) - A Wilton woman is accused of stealing a vehicle with three young children in it then leading police on a chase.
Initially, police responded to reports of a disturbance between a man and a 42 year old Shannon Lee Dupree in Livermore.
Dupree reportedly ran off then stole a vehicle from a nearby variety store while the owner was inside paying for gas.
Inside the car were the man's three children, ages 6, 4 and two.
Two State Police Troopers were able to stop Dupree in the stolen vehicle with a tire deflating device.
The vehicle crashed into a garage and house.
No one was injured.
Dupree is being held on $10,000 bail.