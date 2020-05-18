Vehicle registration requirements extended until July 11th

You still have some time to take care of your vehicle registration if you've fallen behind because of coronavirus restrictions.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says folks whose registration expires or has expired must register within 30 days of the end of the most recent civil emergency order.

Since Governor Mills extended that until June 11th, you'll have to register by July 11th.

The same goes for those expired or expiring drivers licenses.

Dunlap says they've been offering a lot of services online like rapid renewal for your license as well as registration.

But they know some people don't have access to those services and many people have other requests that must be made in person.

Dunlap says, "We do our very best to try to help people and in this time when there is no real playbook on how to proceed during a pandemic, we've kind of been making it up as we go along. So far, we've had some success and we hope to have more in the weeks going ahead."

He says he hopes that most BMVs will reopen by appointment on June 1st.

He encourages anyone with an immediate issue to reach out to the BMV for assistance.