Veazie students singing Walmart's praises after surprise gift

A big surprise for students in Veazie Wednesday.

The Veazie Community School got the gift of music from Walmart.

At the beginning of the year music teacher Mike Arell began expanding the music program.

The goal was to give every student the chance to learn an instrument.

They received donations and instruments from all over the country including a grant for $1,000 from the Bangor Walmart.

The parent company took it a step further.

They added an additional $30,000.

"We also want to take our time. There's no limitations on when we have to spend it. So, really, keeping it, that could sustain your music program for quite a few years," said Arell.

"I think it will help gain them valuable life lessons that they'll be able to take with them past the Veazie Community School here and hopefully being able to help continue to contribute to the community as well," said Rachel Stelline, Bangor Walmart Supercenter.

We were there when the kids got the unexpected news at a pep rally Tuesday.